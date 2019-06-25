VERSAILLES — Donald S. Plessinger, age 81, of Versailles, passed away at 9:21 a.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Versailles Healthcare Center.

Donald was born June 29, 1937, in Springfield to the late Harrys S. Plessinger and Helen K. (Trittschuh) Marchal Simon. In addition to his parents, Donald was also preceded in death by a longtime companion, Janet Richhart; and sister, Patricia Varno.

Donald is survived by his sons, Mark Plessinger, of Sidney, Erik Plessinger, of Iowa City, Iowa, and Ryan Plessinger, of Sidney; mother of his three sons, Faye LaRochelle, of Michigan; and granddaughter, Jaylin Plessinger, of Anna.

Donald attended Versailles Schools. He served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Dick Lavy Trucking where he was a truck driver. Donald was a member of the Versailles Eagles 2347 and the Moose Lodge in Sidney.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery in Versailles.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.