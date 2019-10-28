SIDNEY — Donald E. Reid, 94, of Sidney, passed away at 4:48 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on June 13, 1925, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of the late Loren and Augusta (Kuechler) Reid. On April 28, 1946, he married the former Dorothy Voress, who preceded him in death on March 27, 2016.

Donald is survived by two sons, Douglas (Belinda) Reid, of Sidney, and James (Beverly) Reid, of Florida; three granddaughters, Kimberly, Melissa and Christy; three great-grandchildren, Lauren, Elyse and Aiden; five nieces and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Carr and Virginia Reid.

Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. During Wpr;d War II he served in both Atlantic and Pacific campaigns, including Normandy Beach after D-Day. He was a life member of both the American Legion Post 217 and Post 4239. He was also a member of F&AM 305 of Port Jefferson, AASR Valley of Dayton, the 32 Club and Hi-12 of Sidney.

Donald retired from A.G. Langhorst Dealership in 1981. He then worked part time for many years as a driver for Spearman Bros. in Sidney. Donald enjoyed working on lawnmowers and woodworking. He also enjoyed volunteering as a timer for the Sidney High School football team, which he did for 33 years. Donald will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor David Stanford officiating. A Masonic service will be held at 12:45 p.m., just prior to the service. Burial with military honors by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Post 217 will follow at Fletcher Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the Reid family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.