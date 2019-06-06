SIDNEY — Donald L. Shaffer, 78, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 7:58 a.m. at Wilson Health.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1941, in Houston, Ohio, the son of the late Carl and Lela (Russell) Shaffer. On Dec. 24, 1960, Donald married the former Anna Abbott, who survives.

He is survived by six children, Donna (Larry) Broughton, of Sidney, Damon "Scott" (Mellanee) Shaffer, of Sidney, Darla (Gerard "Jerry") Williamson, of Piqua, Deborah (Darren) Wildermuth, of Sidney, Dawn (William) Hageman, of Sidney, and Danny (Alicia) Shaffer, of Piqua; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara Abbott, of Sidney.

Donald was preceded in death by one brother, Russell "Dale" Shaffer.

Mr. Shaffer was the past owner of Shaffer Construction and Shelby County Wholesale Carpet Store. Donald loved to go fishing and do woodworking such as building furniture. He was a lifelong and active member of the Calvary United Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Calvary United Baptist Church, 9480 County Rpad 25A S., Sidney, with Pastor David Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, Ohio.

Friends may visit Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Calvary United Baptist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed to the Shaffer family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.