SIDNEY — Donald Ray Stephens, 72, of Sidney, passed away at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on July 9, 1948, in Somerset, Kentucky, the son of the late Jessie and Mary (Acres) Stephens.

On February 4, 1967 he married the former Vicki Lynn Korn, who survives him along with two daughters, Rhonda (Joe) Harris and Staci (Randy) Foster, both of Sidney; seven grandchildren, Devin Stephens, Chase (Kayli), Luke and Romeo Foster, Joshua (Samantha) and Kyli Cornett and Tiffani Harris; four great-grandchildren, Aurora, Karli, Kelsi and Ronin; and six siblings, Roger Stephens, Fayrene Goff, Jessie Jr. (Cindy) Stephens, James (Rita) Stephens, Mikel Stephens and Diane (Steve) Young.

He was preceded in death by son, Shawn William Stephens; daughter, Angel Lynn Stephens; brother, Ronnie Stephens; and sisters, Marjorie Branscum and Betty Davidson.

Mr. Stephens was owner and operator of Metal Finishers Inc. in Sidney since 1978. He was an avid car guy that loved restoring old cars and frequenting car shows and swap meets. Donald enjoyed traveling anytime the opportunity arose, but more than anything he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Thobe officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Stephens family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com