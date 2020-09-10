1/2
Donald Stephens
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Donald Ray Stephens, 72, of Sidney, passed away at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on July 9, 1948, in Somerset, Kentucky, the son of the late Jessie and Mary (Acres) Stephens.

On February 4, 1967 he married the former Vicki Lynn Korn, who survives him along with two daughters, Rhonda (Joe) Harris and Staci (Randy) Foster, both of Sidney; seven grandchildren, Devin Stephens, Chase (Kayli), Luke and Romeo Foster, Joshua (Samantha) and Kyli Cornett and Tiffani Harris; four great-grandchildren, Aurora, Karli, Kelsi and Ronin; and six siblings, Roger Stephens, Fayrene Goff, Jessie Jr. (Cindy) Stephens, James (Rita) Stephens, Mikel Stephens and Diane (Steve) Young.

He was preceded in death by son, Shawn William Stephens; daughter, Angel Lynn Stephens; brother, Ronnie Stephens; and sisters, Marjorie Branscum and Betty Davidson.

Mr. Stephens was owner and operator of Metal Finishers Inc. in Sidney since 1978. He was an avid car guy that loved restoring old cars and frequenting car shows and swap meets. Donald enjoyed traveling anytime the opportunity arose, but more than anything he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Thobe officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Stephens family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved