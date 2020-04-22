CASSTOWN — Donald W. Overholser, age 74 passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home in Casstown.

Don was born in Greenville OH and was a 1964 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He was a United States Army Reserve Veteran and retired from Inland/Delphi Division of GM after 40 years. He was a member of UAW Local 87.

Don was married to his beloved wife Carmen (Jones) Overholser for 40 years. He is survived by his wife and their 4 children, Tanya (Brad) Kingrey, Jon (Brenda) Overholser, Linda (Clint) Lemon, Tia (Craig) Thacker, and preceded in death by 1 son, Dale Sharp Jr. Don and Carmen have 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren with another on its way. He is also survived by his sister Linda (Overholser) Blumenstock and his nephew Chad Youst.

Don was an avid outdoors man. He participated in Trapshooting, Hunting, Fishing, Camping and Boating.

He has been all over the United States doing what he loved and sharing the wild and exciting stories with his family and friends. From the adventures in Colorado, hunting Elk to fishing off the Florida coast. Don enjoyed taking his family camping and boating every chance he could.

He eventually found a place he called his second home, Burr Oak southern Ohio and tried to spend every free moment he could there in the woods. Don also loved sharing his passion for hunting and the outdoors with his grandchildren, teaching them everything he knew. He will be truly missed.

Private family services will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Friends may call from 12:00-2:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown with Memorial Honor Guard.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.