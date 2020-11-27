SIDNEY—Donald W. Starrett passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born July 23, 1933, the youngest son of Forest R. and Hazel C. (Smith) Starrett in Green Township, Shelby County, Ohio. Don was proceeded in death by his siblings; Roy Starrett, Mabel Elson, Dorothy Lachey, James Starrett, Forest Starrett Jr., and infant sister Shirley Jean Starrett.

Don was a resident of Orange Township (Sidney) where he was engaged in farming until 1978, when he began employment at Ross Aluminum Foundry in Sidney, where he worked as a laborer and group leader until his retirement in 1998. After retirement, Don worked part-time for SMT Industries, and later contracted through Belcan Services to Honda Engineering NA, Inc. until 2012.

Don graduated from Sidney High School in 1951, and proudly served in the US Army Corp of Engineers from 1953 to 1955. Don married Donna C. Van Fossen on May 6, 1961 and was married 54 years before his wife proceeded him in death in 2015. Don and Donna had two children, Mark W. (Tanya) Starrett of Mountain Brook, Alabama, and Gregory W. (Jamie) Starrett of Anna, Ohio. He is survived by eight grand children; Alisha (Tony) Pleiman of Fort Loramie, Gregory M. (Tiffany) Starrett of Huber Heights, OH, Erica (Justus) Bonnoront of Huber Heights, OH, Kevin Starrett of Troy, OH, Aubrey (Jacob) Dodds of Sidney, Elijah Lyme of Anna, OH, Liam Aberle of Kent, OH, and Rylee Aberle of Sidney, Ohio. Don is also survived by five great grandchildren: Natalie Berning of Dublin, OH, Kaylin Richard of Fort Loramie, Lucas, Dexter, and Amelia Bonnoront of Huber Heights.

Don was a long time member of Holy Angels Church, as well as the American Legion Post 217 in Sidney. He is a Past Master (1965) of Temperance Lodge #73 F&AM, and was a member of The Melodymen - Miami-Shelby Barbershop Chorus. Don also served one term as an Orange Township Trustee.

There will be a private service for the immediate family at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Family and Friends may join the graveside burial service at 3:00 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Shelby Memory Gardens. A Mass of Christian Burial and Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. The Family requests Memorial Contributions to Hospice in Don's name in lieu of flowers.