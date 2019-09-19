NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — The Rev. Donald E. Wagstaff, 85, formerly of Piqua and more recently of North Manchester, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Indiana.

A celebration of life will begin with a viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, with a service following at 1 p.m. at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua. On Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, there will be a one hour visitation at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Home in Wabash, Indiana, from 10 to 11 a.m.