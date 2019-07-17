Donetta Apple (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Sidney, OH
Obituary
SIDNEY — Donetta Lee Apple, 79, 3003 W. Cisco Road, Sidney, Ohio, passed away at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Sidney, Ohio on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 11:17 p.m. after an extended illness.

She was born Feb. 10, 1940, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Donald J. and Betty Jane (Andrew) Hawthorne. The father is deceased and the mother survives.

She was married on Aug. 22, 1977, to John W. Apple and he survives in Sidney, Ohio, along with a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Bolanos and husband, Mario, of San Bernardino, California, and two sons, David Douglas Mrofka and wife, Ellen Fauver, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Peter John Mrofka, of San Bernardino, California; two grandchildren, Kingston Joseph Mrofka and Lilian Elizabeth Bolanos and several great-grandchildren.

One brother, Thomas Hawthorne is deceased.

She attended Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, for liberal arts and English and was a homemaker and occupational therapist at a nursing home. She was very generous with her time and love to others. She was in a reading group at Dorothy Love Retirement Community in Sidney and a member of the Eastern Star, Farmersville. She was a member of the Sidney First Presbyterian Church where she was an elder.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Sidney, Ohio, with the Rev. Diana Circelli, officiating.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney is handling the funeral arrangements.

The family request that people donate blood to your local blood bank in memory of Donetta.

Condolences may be expressed to the Apple family on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's website, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from July 17 to July 18, 2019
