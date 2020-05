Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Donna I. Huffman, age 88, passed away at 1:03 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center, Dayton. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. tp 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store