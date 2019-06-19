ANNA – Donna Jean Green, 89, of Anna, and formerly of Belle Center, passed away Tuesday evening, June 18, 2019, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home, Minster.

She was born in Newburg, Indiana, on July 3, 1929, to the late James and Eddie (Staser) Hungate. Donna married James "Jim" Odell Green on July 3, 1946, in Evansville, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on May 19, 2003. Donna was also preceded in death by a son, Earl M. Green, and two brothers, James Hungate and Wiliam Hungate.

Donna is survived by a daughter, Jamey (Larry) Fogt, of Anna; five grandchildren, Jon (Jackie) Green, Angela (Brian) Strunk, Jason Fogt, Thomas (Lisa) Fogt, and Monica Green; seven great-grandchildren, Bradley, Kayla, Audrey, Jacob, Andrew, Wyatt, and Sophia; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack (Wilma) Hungate, of Colorado; nieces Tammy, Pam, and Kim; and a nephew, Billy Joe.

Donna worked for several years at Stolle Corp. in Sidney. She was a member of Roundhead Methodist Church. Donna loved to fish, read, and crochet.

Following Donna's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Health Hospice, 701 S. Main St., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

The family is being assisted with funeral arrangements by the staff of Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Jackson Center, and online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com.