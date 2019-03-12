NEW KNOXVILLE — Donna E. Larson, 80, of New Knoxville, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born Aug. 6, 1938, in New Knoxville, the daughter of Richard and Mary (Howell) Eschmeyer, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Martha Eschmeyer and Twylah (Walter) Thomas.

She is survived by one daughter, Lori (Norm) Draper, of New Knoxville; by a sister, Ruth (Gene) Opperman, of New Knoxville; by her nephew, Mark (Edie) Opperman; her niece, Michelle Niemeyer; by her great-nieces and nephews, Kyle Opperman, Alycia (Jon) Raterman, Kim Opperman, Taylor (Trent) Mullins, Anthony Opperman and Andrew Opperman. She is also survived by her great-great-nieces and nephew, Grace Mullins, Vince Raterman and Aubree Raterman. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Annely Skapura of New Knoxville.

Donna graduated from New Knoxville High School, Class of 1956. She worked for several years at Ohio State Dental School in Columbus as a secretary. She then went on to pursue her dream of being a flight attendant. She retired from Delta Airlines in 1995 after more than 30 years of flying. She had the opportunity to meet President Lyndon Johnson,and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. while serving at Delta. Her most amazing story from those years was an incident when the plane she was serving on was hijacked, and flown to Cuba.

Donna was a talented pianist. She started playing as a child, and played only by ear. She moved back to her home of New Knoxville in 1995 to help care for her mother. She immediately became involved in activities in New Knoxville. She was elected to the New Knoxville Town Council and served eight years, from 1996-2003. She represented the village of New Knoxville on the Auglaize County Sesquicentennial Committee from 1997 through the celebration in 1998.

Donna helped to establish the Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce in 1998. She served as the Chamber's administrative assistant from 1998-2008. She was a longtime member of the New Knoxville Garden Club.

Funeral rites will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the New Knoxville United Methodist Church, the Rev. Dennis Gaertner, officiant. Burial will follow at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, New Knoxville.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church, and one hour prior to the funeral services on Saturday.

Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home, 200 W. Spring St., New Knoxville, is entrusted with Donna's funeral arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to Donna's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net.