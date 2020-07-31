PIQUA — Donna M. (Alexander) Overholser, age 83 of Piqua, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 6:39 a.m. at Wilson Health.

She was born on Feb. 11, 1937, in Beverly, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Irene (Hupp) Noyes. She first married Clayton Alexander, who preceded her in death July 14, 1997, and later married Joseph Overholser, who preceded her as well.

Donna is survived by two children, Don (Toni) Alexander and Jill Rice, both of Sidney; two siblings, Charlene Hinson, of New Albany, Ohio, and Orin Noyes of Beverly, Ohio; four grandchildren, Sarah (Max) Ashburn, David (Natasha) Alexander, Jenna (Aaron) Gott and Tara (Mark) Munro; four great-grandchildren, Nora, Clayton, Emma and Easton; and her beloved cat, Coco.

She was preceded in death by son, Jay Alexander, brother, Oris Noyes, son-in-law Doug Rice, and brother-in-law, Charles Hinson.

Mrs. Overholser was a graduate of Fort Frye High School in Beverly, Ohio, and spent most of her working career as a manager for the former Duff's Smorgasbord in Piqua, Ohio.

In her younger years, Donna was a very good bowler, and loved square dancing. She was a former member of the Sidney Eagles and Moose Lodge. More recently she loved shopping with her girlfriends, and spending her winters in Florida with her sister.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, with the Rev. Philip K. Chilcote officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney.

