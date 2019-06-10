SIDNEY — Donna Jean Taylor, 85, of Sidney, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born on Jan. 14, 1934, in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Jackson and Laura (Jones) Kelly. In 1950, she was married to Dan Oliver, who preceded her in death. In 1978, she married Harvey Taylor, who also preceded her in death.

Donna is survived by two children, Jerry (Brenda) Oliver, of Harrison, Arkansas, and Debbie (Dana) Cantor of Troy, Ohio; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by seven children, Randolph Oliver, Alice Warfield, Barbara Fugate, Sandra Vickers, Harold, Jeffrey and Kathleen Oliver; and eight siblings, Chalmer, Sampson and Herald Kelly, Sally Napier, Josephine Hart, Margaret Noble, Mamie Allen and Patricia Combs.

Donna was a cook for Wilson Memorial Hospital for more than 30 years. She loved her job and always encouraged strong work ethic to her family. She was a member of Northtowne Church of God. Her favorite things to do included quilting, gardening and canning. Donna loved to travel, something she did frequently with her late husband, Harvey, and more recently with her granddaughter, Peggy. She loved her family dearly, and will be greatly missed by them and her many friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Assistant Pastor Don Gillroy officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials may be made to Sidney Apostolic Temple in Donna's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to Donna's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.