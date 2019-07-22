DEGRAFF — Donna J. Williams, 86, of DeGraff, passed away at 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Campbell Place, Bellefontaine.

She was born in Ansonia, Ohio, on Oct. 18, 1932, the daughter of the late William Henry and Charlotta "Lottie" (Barga) Midlam. On March 8, 1952, in LaRue, she married Donald Richard "Dick" Williams and he preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 1989.

She is survived by a son, Steve (Ellen) Williams, of DeGraff; two daughters, Julie (Joe) Franck, Lori (Chuck) Stevens, both of Bellefontaine; 12 grandchildren, Bill (Julie) Covault, Jeff Covault, Aaron (Dawn) Williams, Amy (Paul) Robinson, Eric (Kelly) Kauffman, Paula (Todd) Hollinger, Jason Franck, Amy (Rhandy) Robison, Amanda (Michael) Davis, Lindsey (Sean) Stevens, Ross Stevens, and Andy Stevens,;16 great grandchildren, Nick, Maddy, Noah, Taylor, Ethan, Kaylee, Tony, Evan, Kara, Brice, Megan, Nora, Dylan, Devin, Sawyer and Zoey; one great-great grandchild, Avery; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Carlie, and two sisters; Miriam "Dode" Burke and Marjorie "Marge" Burch.

Donna was a 1950 graduate of Quincy High School and worked for Bull Dog/ Siemens in Bellefontaine for 40-plus years as an assembler in motor controls and breakers. She was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Jackson Center. She enjoyed watching her children's and grandchildren's sporting events and activities. She was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Her family remembers her love of Pepsi, Ron's Pizza and ping-pong parties. She was also thankful for the last two years of her life spent at the Campbell Place, where she was treated as family.

Pastor Michael Mitchell will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes St., DeGraff, Ohio. Burial will be in Greenwood-Union Cemetery in DeGraff.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.