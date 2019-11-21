SIDNEY — Donnie Ray King, 42, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

He was born on May 14, 1977, in Sidney the son of the late Jerry Wayne King, and Vicki (Williamson) King, who survives.

Donnie is also survived by son, James Dillon King, of Sidney; siblings, Matt (Jodi) King, Rodney King, both of Sidney, Justin King, of St. Marys, and Misty King, of Sidney; grandmother, Dalphine Bayless, of Sidney; numerous nieces and nephews, and special nephew, Darius King.

Donnie was an advocate dog trainer and had a very close relationship with his own K-9 companion, Jaxon. He was a loving man, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Strunk officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

The family will recieve friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

