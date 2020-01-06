ANNA — Doris Bornhorst, age 81, of Anna, Ohio, passed away at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Heritage Center, Minster.

Doris was born Feb. 22, 1938, in Fort Loramie to the late Tony and Hilda (Sherman) Borchers. She married Raymond Bornhorst on April 18, 1959, in Fort Loramie. He survives in Anna.

She is also survived by children, Joyce and Dick Platfoot (Botkins), Ron and Diane Bornhorst (Anna), Lisa and Russ Slonecker (Wapakoneta), Marci and Jim Langenkamp (Russia), and Kelly and Gary Schmitmeyer (McCartyville); 22 grandchildren, Keith and Erin Platfoot, Tami and Alan Russell, Kim and Ben Uhlenhake, Jenny and Aaron Alig, Melanie and Tom Pestak, Regina and Steven Schulze, Karrie and Jason Buehler, Kevin and Olivia Platfoot, Nathan Platfoot and fiancée Erin Gaerke, Jackie and Derek Billing, Taylor Bornhorst and fiancé Dillon Huffer, Morgan Bornhorst, Holly Slonecker and fiancé Dan Feldman, Emily Slonecker, Jana Slonecker, Shelby and Tyler Dorsten, Jack and Abby Langenkamp, Dean Langenkamp, Rudy Langenkamp, Jodie Schmitmeyer, Mindy Schmitmeyer and Ben Schmitmeyer; 28 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol and Jim Kemper (Fort Loramie), Diane and Harry Riethman (Minster); brother, Jim and Dianna Borchers (Sidney).

Doris was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary Sodality. She was faith-filled and kept a list of people that she prayed for.

Doris was a retired secretary from Anna Local Schools and was also a lifetime blood donor. She was a devoted wife, mom, and grandma. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doris enjoyed camping, playing cards, crocheting, traveling with Ray, and baking. She won numerous awards with her treats and enjoyed sharing them with others. She made Christmas special, including an annual Cookie Bake, the beautiful Snow Village, and singing The 12 Days of Christmas. Doris showed much love for God, family, and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville, with the Rev. John Tonkin, celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, and at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.

Memorial donations may be made to Wilson Hospice or the . Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.