SIDNEY — Doris Virginia Eggleston slipped away to meet our Lord on Monday, April 20, with soft piano music playing and her daughter, Karen, by her side.

She was born to Arthur W. and Clara (Slye) Augspurger in Warren County, Ohio and grew up in Middletown, Ohio. She married Alfred "Gene" Eggleston on Dec. 24, 1949. They celebrated 60 years together before his passing.

She is survived by daughters, Kathy (John) Thackston, of Houston, Texas, and Karen (Wayne) Gagermeier, of Sidney, Ohio; and grandsons, Reece Tennery, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Parker Tennery, of Rapid City, South Dakota.

Her parents, and sister, Carol Jeanne Snyder, of Middletown, Ohio, precede her in passing.

Doris was a graduate of Muskingum College with a B.S. degree in Business Education. She earned an M.S. degree from the University of Dayton with additional study at Ohio State and Wright State Universities. She has also been a member at one time of the Shelby County Retired Teachers, Shelby County Historical Society, Logan County Historical Society, Sidney American Legion Auxiliary, Sidney VFW Auxiliary and Sidney Square Dance Club.

Doris loved teaching and travel which took her and husband, Gene, from schools in Bellefontaine, Columbus, Sidney and Greenville to international classrooms in American Somoa and the Republic of China. They also hosted exchange students in their home from South America, Sweden, Switzerland and the Philippines. Doris later taught English as a second language to migrant children from Mexico and tutored Japanese children and adults sent to Ohio by Honda. She authored a book about their experiences in American Samoa, one about China, as well as two books of veterans stories and one of her experiences growing up in rural Ohio.

Learning to play piano at an early age, Doris played all her life for her own entertainment and later for others entertainment at Dorothy Love Retirement Community where she made her home since 2010. Avid RVers, Doris and Gene traveled through most of our 50 states including Alaska as campground hosts two different seasons. Other interests were water aerobics, dancing - ballroom, line and square, and most of all, spending time with family - particularly grandsons!

Due to current COVID19 social distancing, the family has opted not to have a funeral service to protect family and friends. Doris will be interred at Highlands Memory Garden in West Liberty alongside Gene.

Doris asked in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the .

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to Doris's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.