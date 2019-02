TROY — Doris K. "Kay" Harlow, age 71, of Troy, went home to be with the Lord at 10:26 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in her residence.

A celebration of Kay's life will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.