YORKSHIRE — Doris M. (Schulze) Rutschilling, age 85, of Reed Road, Yorkshire, Ohio, passed away peacefully of natural causes at her residence early Saturday morning, Aug. 8, 2020.

She was born Nov. 1, 1934, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Frederick and Mary (Streaker) Schulze. On May 12, 1956, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, Doris married Elmer A. Rutschilling, who survives.

Also surviving are five children, Nancy and Darrell Strunk, of Sidney, Deb and Steve Bensman, of Versailles, Bonnie and Kevin Monnin, of Lebanon, Larry and Tonya Rutschilling, of Versailles, and Steve and Anita Rutschilling, of Sidney; 20 of 21 grandchildren; 34 of 36 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons; three siblings, Ray and Betty Schulze, of Sidney, Lavern and Diana Schulze, of St. Henry, and Marlene McMullen, of Troy; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth Schulze, of Newport, Karen Schulze, of Minster, Wilbert and Norma Jean Rutschilling, of St. Henry, Berndetta and Jerry Kemper, of Osgood, LeRoy and Doris Ann Rutschilling, of St. Henry, Rosann, and Bob Schoen, of Celina, and Connie Fullenkamp, of Celina, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, Bruce Bensman; five siblings, Alma and Charles Mertz, Richard and Betty, Wilfred and Mary, Ed, and Fred Schulze; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob McMullen, Norma and Romie Huelskamp, Esther and Norb Puthoff, Gilbert Rutschilling and Aloy Fullenkamp.

Mrs. Rutschilling was a dedicated homemaker and farm wife. She had also worked several years at Duraseam LLC in Versailles and at the former Smitty's Egg Plant in Osgood. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and had been active in the ladies auxiliary. She also belonged to the Maria Stein Legion Auxiliary. Doris enjoyed collecting angels and embroidering.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Nicholas Church in Osgood with the Rev. David Howard presiding. Interment will follow at St. Martin Cemetery.

Friends may call Wednesday 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites.

Memorials may be made to the Osgood Life Squad or charities of choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.