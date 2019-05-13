AVON, Ind. — Doris Jean (Snavley) Schurr, 92 of Avon, Indiana, (formerly of Speedway, Indiana) went home to be with her Lord and loved ones on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Doris was born on Jan. 2, 1927, in Jackson Center, Ohio, to Benjamin Franklin "Frank" and Lulu Mae (Faler) Snavley. Doris graduated from Perry Township High School's Class of 1945 and received her diploma of nursing from Miami Valley School of Nursing, Dayton, Ohio, in 1948. She worked six years as a Registered Nurse at Sidney Memorial Hospital in the operating room before starting a family. In 1976 Doris returned to nursing, working in a pediatrician's office for Dr's Czenkusch and Brownley until she retired 16 years later in 1992.

Doris lived her life for the Lord and was an active member of the Speedway United Methodist Church, serving in a multitude of church ministries and the Women's group. Doris' interests included gardening, reading, participating in a Card Club and Homemaker's Club. She also shared her joy for living by nurturing many young families and their children by "loving" on them-she became a secondary grandmother to many besides her own grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 61 years, Ned S. Schurr, whom she married on Oct. 3, 1954, and nine siblings, Lenora Williams, Ruth Quinn, Irvin "Buddy," Homer "Whitey," Ralph "Sam," Paul "Mike," Carl "Jake," Dwight "Tubby" and John Snavley.

Doris is survived by a brother, Wayne "Pete" Snavley of Sidney, Ohio; children, Jill (Chris) Folland, of Clear Lake, Indiana, Jay Schurr, of Speedway, Indiana, and Jodi (Charlie) Pilecki, of Veedersburg, Indiana;and grandchildren, Zachary and Kaileigh Folland and Caleb Pilecki.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday, May 17, 2019, from 1- to 2 p.m. with celebration of life service Friday, May 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway, 2950 N. High School Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224. Internment will follow at Floral Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Speedway Dollars for Scholars