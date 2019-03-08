TAYLORSVVILLE, N.C. — Doris Galliher Stephens, 82, of Taylorsville, North Carolina, passed away at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, North Carolina, on Wednesday, March 3, 2019.

Doris was born Oct.19, 1936, in Washington County, Virginia. She worked her way through Berea College in Kentucky for her unådergraduate degree, and graduated from Louisiana State University with a masters degree of Library Science.

Doris was the head librarian of the Amos Memorial Public Library in Sidney, Ohio, and then became the director of the Bristol Public Library in Bristol, Tennessee. She finally settled in Taylorsville, North Carolina, and worked 17 years as director of the Alexander County Library retiring in 2003.

Doris is survived by her brother Charles Galliher of Chilhowie, Virginia; sons, Jonathan Stephens, of Mount Dora, Florida, and Martin Stephens, of Taylorsville, North Carolina; and granddaughter, Eleanor Stephens, of New South Wales, Australia.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Bill Galliher, of Glade Spring, Virginia, and sister Margaret Watts, of Frederick, Maryland.

Doris was a member of the Charlotte Friends Meeting and attended the Catawba Valley Friends Preparatory Meeting in Hickory.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Unitarian Universalist Church of Catawba Valley, 833 5th St SE, Hickory, NC 28602 with reception to follow at the church.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, the and Wake Forest School of Medicine.