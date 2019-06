PIQUA – Doris West McMillan, age 97, of Piqua, went home to be with the Lord at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

A Celebration of Doris' life will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Friends will be received Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.