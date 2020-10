PIQUA — Dorothy A. Huston, age 90, of Piqua, went home to be with the Lord at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital, Lima, OH.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, 646 West High Street, Piqua, OH 45356. The family will receive friends 4-7 PM on Monday at the funeral home.