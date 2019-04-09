NEW BREMEN — Dorothy M. Brussell, age 93, of Elmwood Assisted Living, New Bremen, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Otterbein Senior Living in St. Marys.

She was born Sept. 5, 1925, in Cranberry Prairie, to the late Anthony H. and Alvina (Klosteman) Hemmelgarn. She married William P. Brussell on July 25, 1953, at St. Francis Church, Cranberry Prairie, and he died July 23, 2012.

She is survived by children, Barb and John Seger, of Fort Loramie, Pat and John Mangen, of Celina, and Tom and Patti Brussell, of Sidney; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings and in-laws, Carol and Jim Hulsmeyer, Linda and Chalmer Gasson, Jerry and Pat Watercutter, and Bud and Irene Brussell.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn and Carl Ahrns, and several in-laws.

Dorothy was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, the Mission Commission, and the Knights of St. John Auxiliary in Maria Stein.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Augustine Church, with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 3 to 7 p.m., on Friday, April 12, and Saturday, from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.