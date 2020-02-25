DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dorothy L. Ford was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on Aug. 22, 1929, to Milton and Dorothy Fronsoe and passed on Feb. 19, 2020, at 90 years old. She was the oldest of four siblings. She lived in several locations growing up, since her father was a Christian Church pastor who pastored churches in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky and later in life in Florida. Being a preacher's kid "PK" she was active in the church from her youth.

She is survived by her brother, Milton Fronsoe, her three children, Susan Marsh, Jon Marsh and William Marsh, her seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister, Ida Mae Fronsoe, her brother, Larry Fronsoe, grandchild, Weston Marsh, great-grandchild, Layla Grace Marsh, and her husband, Roy Ford.

She met and married her first husband, William S. Marsh, in 1948 who passed in 1962. Dorothy moved to Florida in 1969 with her late husband, Richard Crumbaugh. She married Roy Ford Ret Chief USN in 1978 who also passed in 2018. All three of her husbands served in World War II.

She lived with Roy in Delray Beach for 30 years. She served in her church, Connected Life Christian Church, as a volunteer secretary, leader of the Young at Hearts group and as a greeter. She was also active in the American Legion in Delray Beach and served as chaplin of the Ladies Auxiliary. She also volunteered at area VA hospitals during holiday events and visited hospitalized veterans.

She worked in banking and in law enforcement for most of her career and retired as dispatcher for the city of Miami Police in 1978. Before moving to Florida she was active in the Eastern Stars and served as Worthy Mother Adviser for the Rainbow Girls in Sidney, where she maintained lifelong membership and received her 70 year service pin a few weeks before passing.

Mother had the spiritual gift of serving and served her family, church and community in so many ways and frequently visited and provided meals to the elderly, sick and less fortunate and drove to church those who could no longer drive themselves. Our Mother will be greatly missed, but we have comfort in Knowing she's in a far better place for eternity.

Mothers's celebration of life service was recently held at Connected Life Christian Church in Boca Raton, Florida, where she was a long time member.

Per her wishes, she is to be buried at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, Ohio where her mother, brother, Larry, and sister, Ida Mae, lay in rest. Her graveside service will be held there on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Youth Program at Connected Life Christian Church in Boca Raton, FL.

Condolences may be made to Dorothy's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.