SIDNEY — Dorothy Ann Hierholzer, 90, of Sidney, passed away at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at The Pavilion Rehab and Skilled Care Center.

She was born on Oct. 31, 1928, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Howard and Frances (Kupper) Counts. On Jan. 29, 1949, she married Daniel H. Hierholzer, who preceded her in death on March 22, 2000.

Dorothy is survived by two sons, Steven Hierholzer, of Sidney, and James (Lynn Leandro) Hierholzer, of Centerville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Erin (Keith) Daniels, and Niki Linniman, both of Sidney; and three great-grandchildren, Conor Linniman, and Paige and Ian Daniels.

Dorothy was a homemaker. She enjoyed following the Cincinnati Reds and her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a life-long member of Holy Angels Catholic Church.

In following Dorothy's wishes, no services will be held. Her final resting place will be next to her husband at Graceland Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

