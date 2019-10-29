Dorothy Hierholzer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Hierholzer.
Service Information
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH
45365
(937)-492-5101
Obituary
Send Flowers

SIDNEY — Dorothy Ann Hierholzer, 90, of Sidney, passed away at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at The Pavilion Rehab and Skilled Care Center.

She was born on Oct. 31, 1928, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Howard and Frances (Kupper) Counts. On Jan. 29, 1949, she married Daniel H. Hierholzer, who preceded her in death on March 22, 2000.

Dorothy is survived by two sons, Steven Hierholzer, of Sidney, and James (Lynn Leandro) Hierholzer, of Centerville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Erin (Keith) Daniels, and Niki Linniman, both of Sidney; and three great-grandchildren, Conor Linniman, and Paige and Ian Daniels.

Dorothy was a homemaker. She enjoyed following the Cincinnati Reds and her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a life-long member of Holy Angels Catholic Church.

In following Dorothy's wishes, no services will be held. Her final resting place will be next to her husband at Graceland Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Guestbook condolences may be made to the Hierholzer family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.