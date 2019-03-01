COVINGTON — Dorothy Alice Hoblit, age 92, of Covington, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at her daughter's home.

Dorothy was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on Feb. 24, 1927, to the (late) James and Lora (Persinger) Clark.

She was a homemaker; enjoyed doing word search puzzles; liked crocheting, canning, and camping; and loved being a grandma.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell Duane Hoblit in 2004; daughter, Kathy Louise Hoblit; five brothers, James, John, Art, Howard and Donald Clark; and five sisters, Jewel Moist Sargent, Irene Grubaugh, Mary Ann Mullennix, Betty Jo Hoblit and Lorene Clark.

Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Rita Hoblit, of Covington, Wendy Craft, of Sidney, Lala deVaudreuil and Jeff Clark, of Piqua; nine grandchildren, Shawn and Allison Craft, Shane and Jennifer Craft, Erin and Jason Bensman, CJ deVaudreuil, Logan and Taylor deVaudreuil, Brandon deVaudreuil and Courtney Shale, Caman deVaudreuil and Abrigail Perin, Dartagnan deVaudreuil and Dana Jackson, and Tiana deVaudreuil; 13 great-grandchildren, Lexie, Lance and Nora Craft, Noah and Ezra Craft, Kaylee, Braidyn, Gannon, and Miyah Bensman, Tryston and Ongelina deVaudreuil, Russell and Maria Jean deVaudreuil; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and her pet dog, Ranger.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington, with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington.

Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.