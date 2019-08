NEW BREMEN — Dorothy E. McKibans, age 94, of New Bremen, died on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 10:30 p.m. at the Elmwood Assisted Living in New Bremen where she had resided for the past year.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 10:30 aAmM. at the Faith Alliance Church in New Bremen. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday.