SIDNEY — Dorothy D. Oldham, 77, of Rawson and Sidney, passed away early Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Upper Valley Medical Center, in Troy following a valiant battle with cancer.

She was born on Oct. 9, 1942, in Findlay, an only child to the late Donald D. and Mabel I. (Wheeler) Dillon. She married William (Bill) H. Oldham on Nov. 25, 1961.

Dorothy is survived by her husband Bill of 58 years; their two children, Jenifer O. Flaxbart (David), of Austin, Texas, and Brian W. Oldham, of Sidney; and grandchildren, Jacy S. and Addie M. Flaxbart, and Dillon W. and Olivia J. Oldham.

Dorothy graduated from Van Buren Local School in 1960, where she was a majorette and participated in band, music, class plays, and other school activities. Dorothy was employed by the Cory-Rawson Local School from 1970 to 1973 as secretary to the superintendent, and from 1973 to 1994 as Cory-Rawson Local School Treasurer. She was employed by the Hancock County Educational Service Center from 1994 to 2000 as school treasurer.

Throughout her career, she enjoyed learning with and mentoring fellow Treasurers. Dorothy was also a dedicated mother and wife, supporting her children in their many academic and extracurricular activities.

In her retirement, Dorothy was a stalwart source of family strength and support, providing care for aging relatives and other loved ones. She enjoyed cooking and baking, was an accomplished seamstress, and dedicated time to reading, collecting antique glassware, spending time with family and friends, and traveling. She made many happy memories during regular visits to Austin to be with Jenifer and her family, and on family vacations with Brian and his children.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21m at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.