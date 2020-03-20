FORT LORAMIE — Dorothy M. Quinter, age 85, of Fort Loramie, Ohio, passed away at 3:12 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Heritage Center, Minster.

She was born Dec. 18, 1934, in Minster, Ohio, to the late Clifford and Mary (Fortman) Siegel. She married Maurice Quinter Sr. on Aug. 10, 1955, in St. Augustine Church, Minster and he survives in Fort Loramie.

She is also survived by children, Deb and John Meinerding, Fort Loramie, Moe and Vicki Quinter, Fort Loramie, Charlie Quinter, Fort Loramie, Katie and Steve Bollheimer, Fort Loramie, and Chris and Randy Huber, McCartyville; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, Pat Muter, Bellefontaine, Linda Siegel, Fort Loramie, Jerry and Marilyn Siegel, New Bremen, and Mike and Jay Siegel, New Bremen.

She was preceded in death by son John Quinter, brothers Jim Siegel and Larry Siegel.

She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie.

Due to the COVID 19 virus there will be no visitation or gathering.

A graveside service will be held for immediate family will be held and a memorial mass will be held for family and friends at a later date. The family also requests no visitors to their home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wilson Hospice and the .

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.