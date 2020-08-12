Douglas Evans

ANNA — Douglas Maurice Evans, 74, of Anna, passed away at 12:03 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on July 24, 1946, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Albert and Dorothy (Gump) Evans. On April 15, 1967, Doug married the former Phyllis Jean Sailor, who survives him.

He is also survived by children, Hope (Chris) Abke and Cory (Jenny) Evans; and grandchildren, Kyle and Miranda Evans, and Jessie and Maddox Abke.

He was preceded in death by brother, Darrel Levi Evans; and in-laws, William Ned Sailor and Wilma Constance Knoop.

Doug was a 1964 graduate of Sidney High School. He went on to receive three degrees, an Associate's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Sinclair Community College, a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Urbana College, and a Master's Degree in Secondary Education from Wright State University. Mr. Evans spent 30 years as a science and math teacher at Anna High School, from 1967-1997. He spent time as the adviser for the Science Olympiad Teams, leading many students to the state level. After leaving Anna High School, Doug continued on as a substitute teacher for Sidney High School and Upper Valley Career Center. Not only was Doug a passionate teacher, he also spent 20 years driving the bus for Anna Schools and even drove semis for various companies.

Douglas was a member of the Anna Teacher's Association as well as the State Teacher's Association. He was a life member of Shelby County Deer Hunters and a member of Stokes Lodge 543 in Port Jefferson for over 50 years. Doug was also a member of the Antioch Shrine of Dayton and a 32 Degree Scottish Rite member. He also served on the ESC Board, and was a member of the Anna Historical Society and Farm Bureau.

Doug enjoyed trains and visiting many train museums. He especially enjoyed steam locomotives. A highlight of his love for trains came in April of 2015 when he got the chance to actually drive a locomotive. He enjoyed watching and critiquing train movies. One of his favorites was the movie "Unstoppable," which the grandkids would often hide so they didn't have to watch it again. Doug was also an avid collector of large paper money. He was fascinated with the detail and the locations these bills were from. Of course Doug also loved his teaching career. He often stated it was very gratifying when you witnessed the lightbulb moment in a student's eyes when they suddenly understood the subject being taught.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney, with Pastor Jim Oates officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, Ohio. Friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, where a Masonic Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shiner's Children's Burn Center or Putnam County Homecare & Hospice.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to the Evans family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.