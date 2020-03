SPENCERVILLE – Douglas F. Harrod, age 66, of Spencerville, formerly of New Bremen, died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 6:17 a.m. at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 6 p.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. at the St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen. The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements.