SENECA, S.C. — Douglas Eldon Marker, M.D., 80, and husband of Betty Jane Marker, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

He was born in Sidney, Ohio Oct. 31, 1938, the son of Ardath Eldon and Ethel Jane Langhorst Marker.

Dr. Marker graduated from high school in Sidney, Ohio, and went to Miami University. He was a CPA for six years, but then decided to follow his passion and went on to the University of Louisville where he earned his medical doctorate. Dr. Marker practiced orthopedic medicine in the greater Cincinnati area for over 25 years. He and Betty Jane moved to Seneca where he practiced for eight more years. He spent many vacations volunteering as a visiting orthopedic surgeon.

When he wasn't in his office or the operating room Dr. Marker enjoyed woodworking, boating and flying. He was a pilot and he also built boats.

Dr. Marker is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Betty Jane; a son Michael Matthew Marker and his wife, Reneka, of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky; and four grandchildren, Jacob Elden, Kaden Matthew, Illa Jane and Magnus Michael.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Sharon Ross.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Road, Central, South Carolina.

The family will receive friends and family at their home following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621

Condolences may be expressed at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home.