SIDNEY – Douglas S. Goins, 53, of Sidney, passed away at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Oct. 10, 1965, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Jack Goins, and Lenora (Keith) Goins, who survives in Sidney.

In 2006 he married the former Tracy Fletcher, who survives, along with four children, Cory (Carla), Trevor (Steffany), Brandon (Michaela), all of Sidney, and Bailey (Zach) of Maumee, Ohio; grandchildren, Castiel, Aurora, Jaxyn, and Grayson; and brother, Greg (Pam) Goins, of Sidney.

Many knew Doug by his nickname, "Toad." Doug was a journeyman tool and die maker at American Trim for 32 years. He was a passionate fan of Sidney and Ohio State football. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, and he loved his grandchildren very much.

Doug was a long-time member of Sidney Baptist Church where a funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor John Butts officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital or Ronald McDonald House in Doug's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to Doug's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.