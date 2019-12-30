SIDNEY — Douglas Stewart, age 71, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 12:28 p.m., surrounded by his family.

He was born on Dec. 21, 1948, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Cletus and Martha (Baker) Stewart. On Feb. 12, 1972, he married Linda (Hefflinger), who preceded him in death Feb. 4, 2008.

Doug is survived by a daughter, Jana (Brad) Barhorst, of Anna; a son Alan Stewart, of Sidney; fiancée, Jane Doehler; grandchildren, Lindsey and Ally Barhorst, Parker and Lindan Stewart; and a brother Jerry (Jane) Stewart, of Sidney.

Mr. Stewart was a 1967 graduate of Sidney High School and a 1971 graduate of Huntington College, Indiana. He was employed as president and chief executive officer of Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, retiring on Dec. 30, 2016, after 45 1/2 years of service.

Doug was involved in many organizations and proud to serve on many boards: Rotary Club of Sidney; Community Foundation; AAA Board; Sidney-Shelby County United Way Board; Wilson Memorial Hospital Foundation Board; Piqua Country Club Board; Epicurean Society of Sidney; Corvette Club; Chairman of Sidney Memorial Stadium Committee; and many more. He was a member of Sidney First United Methodist Church; Drum major for the All Boy Band and Sidney High School alumni drum major. He was inducted into the Hall of Honor by Sidney City Schools in 2008. He loved giving back to his community and was proud to live in Shelby County. He loved to travel; golf; bowl; and entertain. He never wanted to miss a party.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., with the Rev Eileen Hix officiating. There will be a celebration of life luncheon immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

The family respectfully requests, that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Rotary Club of Sidney; Sidney First United Methodist Church; and Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be expressed to the Stewart family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.