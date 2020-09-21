1/2
Douglas Taylor
SIDNEY — Douglas E. Taylor, 59, of Sidney passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 5:20 p.m. at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

He was born on April 25, 1961, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Venlin E. Taylor and the late Hilda J. (Fogt) Taylor.

He is survived by two sisters, Debra Cassity and Kimberly Jess, both of Sidney; four nephews, Brian Taylor, Ryan Walker, Jessie Kizer and Chase Kizer; several great-nieces and nephews and his father's partner, Virginia Decker.

Mr. Taylor retired from Wilson Health after many years working in the Dietary Department. Douglas loved watching movies and visiting with his nephews. He enjoyed spending his time with his sister's dog, Eli.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Shelby Memory Gardens with Preacher Patrick Powers officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the Taylor family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
