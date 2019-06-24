SIDNEY — Duaine Howard Wille, of Sidney went home to be with the lord June 20, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on June 4, 1930, in Wausa, Nebraska. His parents were Carl Henry and Dora (Albrecht) Wille.

Growing up on a farm, Duaine spent much of his childhood milking cows and working the land cultivating the corn. He graduated from high school in 1949 and then went on to Minnesota Bible College where he studied to be a minister. He was there from 1949 to 1952. It was at the college that he met his beautiful wife of 69 years, the former Catherine Marie Honn. She survives and misses him dearly.

After marrying in 1950, Duaine and Catherine spent their first few years of marriage in Minnesota as they both continued their education. In 1952 Duaine was called to minister in Guide Rock, Nebraska, after that, his ministry continued in Hamburg, Iowa, Mishawaka, Indiana, and finally in Sidney, Ohio, where he and Catherine have lived since 1968.

While in Sidney, in addition to his ministry, he worked as a maintenance worker for Sidney City Schools. He was always handy to have around and could fix just about anything. After retiring from the ministry, he continued to be a faithful Christian and member of the North Broadway Church of Christ. He cared very deeply for his church family.

Duaine is survived by his three beloved children, Connie (Michael) Fogt, of Piqua, Terry Wille, of Sidney and Randy (Sharon) Wille, of St. Cloud, Florida. He had 12 grandchildren and too many great-grandchildren to count.

Duaine was preceded in death by his mother, Dora, his father, Carl and his four brothers, Don, Delbert, Jerry and Darrel. He is also preceded in death by his grandson, Brad Wille, granddaughter, Jennifer Coleman, and his daughter-in-law, Sue Wille.

Duaine had a number of hobbies including woodworking and had a particular affinity for buying older cars and fixing them up. Duaine had a terrifically dry sense of humor which many of his family members appreciated greatly and he loved a good comic strip with Family Circle and Marmaduke being among his favorites.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at North Broadway Church of Christ in Sidney, 2655 N. Broadway Ave., Sidney with Brent Wright, evangelist, officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the at https://www.cancer.org or to Hospice at Wilson Hospital at http://www.wilsonhealth.org/services/hospice-care/hospice-care.

Condolences may be expressed to the Wille family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.