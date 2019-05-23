SIDNEY — Duane Thomas "Toby" Tyler, 75, of Sidney, passed away at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Feb. 16, 1944, in Winchester, Indiana, the son of the late Rev. James and Faye (Hart) Tyler.

On April 25, 1964, he married the former Doris Abbott, who survives, along with their two children, Dena (Michael) Van Brocklin, of Botkins, and Delane (Doug Hoover) Tyler, of Sidney; eight grandchildren, Johnathan, Grace, Hannah, Sarah, Elijah, Sasha, Nicole and Nick; two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Linden; and five siblings, Joanne (Michael) Shaffer, Steve (Francis) Tyler, Larry (June) Burelison, Tom (Jacque) Burelison and Sue (Jim) Jorgenson.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Glen Burelison, and sister, Anita Barnett.

Toby was retired from the United States Postal Service of Sidney where he worked as a mail carrier for 33 years. For many years he coached girl's fast-pitch and basketball. Following retirement he enjoyed spending time outdoors tending his property and gardening. He also had a passion for woodworking and collecting old coins. Most of all he cherished his family and the time he spent with them, especially his grandchildren.

In following Toby's wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney.

