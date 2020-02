VERSAILLES — Earl S. Grilliot, age 98, of Versailles, passed away at 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Village Green Health Campus in Greenville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 15 E. Star Road, North Star. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.