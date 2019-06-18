KETTLERSVILLE – Earnest Roy Baucom, age 80, of Kettlersville, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at The Gardens at St. Henry.

He was born Aug. 13, 1938, in Waynesville, Ohio, to Marshall H. and Dorothy E. (Iams) Baucom. He was a 1956 graduate of Versailles High School.

Roy is survived by his wife, Priscilla, and his children, Jerold and Pamela K. (Baucom) Richards, Christopher and Joni L. (Baucom) Mulvaney, and Otto and Jill M. (Baucom) De la Rosa; his step-children, Ronald K. and Jeri Ike, Donald A. and Sharon Ike, Timothy L. and Betty Ike, and John W. and Amy Ike; grandchildren, Jamie Richards, Lindsey Richards, Pete Richards, Mario (Stephanie) De la Rosa, Abbi M. De la Rosa, Brendan Mulvaney, Griffin Mulvaney and Molly Mulvaney; one great-grandchild, Elijah De la Rosa; 10 step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.

Roy enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1959. Roy was employed by Peoples National Bank for 26 years. His education included Wright State University, Graduate School of Banking at University of Wisconsin, Installment Loan School, Kent State and Commercial Lending School at University of Oklahoma.

Roy was involved in many activities including being a Versailles School Board member, Poultry Days treasurer, past president of the Lions Club, airplane pilot, Wayne Hospital board member and past president of the Rotary Club of Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Roy was an Elder at Immanuel Church of Kettlersville, Ohio. Upon his death, Roy donated his body to Wright State University School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program.

Visitation will be held at Immanuel Church of Kettlersville, Ohio, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 6-7 p.m. A memorial service conducted by Rev. Ed Rinehart will be held at 7 p.m. at the church on Thursday, June 20.