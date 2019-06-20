FORT LORAMIE – Easton John Boerger was stillborn Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019, at the Wilson Health Family Birth Center in Sidney, Ohio.

He is survived by his parents, Edward and Jill (Seger) Boerger, of Dawson Road, Fort Loramie, along with four siblings, Eli, Lila, Emmitt and Everly Boerger; grandparents, John and Barb Seger, of Fort Loramie, and Tom and Jeanne Boerger, of Fort Loramie, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private graveside services will take place at St. Michael Cemetery in Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding.

Condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.