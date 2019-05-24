SIDNEY — Edith M. Campbell, 87, of Sidney, passed away at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Sept. 26, 1931, in Parkers Lake, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Cornelius and Sarah (Morrow) Tucker. On June 21, 1952, she married Arnold D. Campbell, who preceded her in death in 2006.

Edith is survived by two brothers, Eli Tucker, of Revlo, Kentucky, and Narvil L. (Charlene) Tucker, of Sidney; three sisters, Frona Standley, of Raytown, Missouri, Charity M. Smith, of Quincy, and Regina (Albert) Saunders, of Sidney; special nephew, Norman (Christine) Lewis, of Aurora, Illinois; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Coy and Jimmie Tucker; and two sisters, Ethel Long and MaryAnn Tharp.

Edith worked for the former Copeland Corporation for more than 43 years, retiring on Sept. 27, 1993. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Sidney. Edith loved baking and cooking, sewing and making quilts for her family and friends. She also enjoyed going on vacations but was always ready to get back to her own home. Even though Edith had a hard life growing up in Kentucky, she and her late husband Arnold never hesitated taking in her four youngest brothers and sisters in 1954 and raising them like they were their own children.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 1 p.m., with Pastor John Young officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Edith's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Campbell family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.