SIDNEY — Edith "Edie" Mae Conley, 90, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

She was born on July 14, 1929, in Fletcher, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Tobias) Carr. On Aug. 4, 1962, she married Ronald T. Conley, who preceded her in death.

Edie is survived by three children, Randy (Linda) Beckstedt, of Bradford, Ann (Gary) Clayton and Bea (Rick) Jones, both of Sidney; siblings, Pat (Dick) Tudor, Betty (John) Smith and Raymond Carr; seven grandchildren, Kim Seger, Kevin Beckstedt, Carrie Myers, Stephanie (Charles) Wilson, Jennifer Clayton, Jason Clayton and Sasha Jones; eight great-grandchildren, Cody, Caleb, Wesley, Kelsea, Gavin, Delaney, Albert and Kade.

She was preceded in death by son, Richie; siblings, Cliff Carr, Bob Carr, Mary Selanders and Helen Rudasill; great-grandson, Cole.

Edie enjoyed spending time outside doing yardwork, playing games, and being with family. She will be truly missed.

In keeping with Edith's wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date at the discretion of her family.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.