SIDNEY – Edith M. (Hogan) Starrett, age 93, of Sidney, passed away peacefully at 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2019, at Fair Haven Nursing Home.

She was born to the late Fred Hogan and Bonnie (Foster) Hogan on June 3, 1926, in Sidney, Ohio. She married the love of her life, John Starrett, on April 1, 1945, for 63 years, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2008.

Left behind to cherish her memory include daughters Pamela (Riley) Clark, of Sidney, Debra Ward, of Sidney; six grandchildren, Amy (Rob) Cook, Audra (Jeffrey) Hauff, John (Mary) Ward, Heather (Ryan) Borland, Lucas Ward, Anne (Matthew) Abbott; 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law Carol Pearson.

She is preceded in death by brothers Leonard Ringlespaugh, Russell Ringlespaugh, Robert Ringlespaugh; sisters Emma Elizabeth Baxley, Dorothy Penrod, Wilda Funk, Bessie Mae Spillers; and son-in-law Joe Ward.

Edith was a cook for the Sidney City Schools for over 20 years. She was a life member of First Christian Church as a Deaconess. Her hobbies included walking around town for over 30 years to talk with friends, fishing at Lake Erie, attending festivals and carnivals, sewing, and cooking. She loved spending time with her family and friends who will greatly miss her.

Friends and family may call Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 10 a.m.-noon at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Services will commence at noon with Pastor Earnie Jones and Rev.Phil Chilcote officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church in Edith's memory.

Arrangements for the Starrett family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.