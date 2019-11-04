MARIA STEIN — Edmund Giere, age 87, of Maria Stein passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2019, at Briarwood Village, Coldwater.

He was born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Maria Stein, Ohio to the late Joseph and Veronica (Brockman) Giere. He married Jeanette Raterman on Jan. 5, 1952, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie. She preceded him in death on Jan. 4, 2018.

He is survived by children, Ed Jr. and Deb Giere, Jacksboro, Tennessee, Joe Giere and Linda Schmitmeyer, Maria Stein, Tom and Angie Giere, Vandalia, Gary and Connie Giere, Versailles, and Jennie and Steve Wuebker, Maria Stein; daughter-in-law, Vicki Giere, Celina; 19 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren and one on the way and two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Sharon Giere, Haines City, Florida.

He was preceded in death by sons, Larry and Steven, daughter, Sheryl Giere, daughter-in-law, Marge Giere, one grandchild, Samuel Wuebker, brothers and sisters, Cordula and Alphonse Post, Loretta and William Schwartz, Julianna and Clem Gehert, Regina and Ward Brush, Otto Giere, Aloys (Ally) and Verdella Giere and Alvin Giere, in-laws, Ruth and Richard Dressman, Alvin and Dorothy Raterman, Ralph and Louise Raterman, Maria and Ivo Meinerding, Mary and Rog Wyen, George and Marie Raterman, Dorothy and Robert Berning and Edna Raterman.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Men's Sodality of the church. Ed was a member of the Knights of St. John and Minster Farmers Co-op. He worked at the Minster Box Factory and was a lifelong farmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church, Maria Stein, Ohio, with the Rev. Gene Schnipke celebrant. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Memorial donations may be made to the State of the Heart Hospice.

Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.