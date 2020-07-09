FORT LORAMIE — Edna B. (Ahrens) Aselage,age 91, formerly of Elm Street, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Wednesday afternoon, July 8, 2020, at the Versailles Health Care Center, in Versailles, Ohio, where she had been a resident.

She was born Jan. 14, 1929, in St. Marys, Ohio, to the late John and Veronica (Poeppelman) Ahrens. On June 13, 1951, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie, Edna married Henry W. Aselage who preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2002.

Surviving are three children, Linda and Richard Hoying, of Minster, Gerald "Jerry" and Janice Aselage, of Russia, and Joyce Subler and fiancé John Schmerge, of Fort Loramie; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer and David Ernst, Jill and Greg Thompson, Jeff and Amanda Hoying, Jana Hoying, Jodi and Keith Timmerman, John and Amber Aselage, Justin and Megan Aselage, Alan Subler, Amanda and Craig Dapore and Kenny Jr. and Sarah Subler along with 24 great-grandchildren; five sisters-in-law, Viola and Esther Deitz, of Botkins, Clarissa Barhorst, of Russia, and Dorothy Poeppelman, of Sidney, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two siblings, Mary Ellen and Henry Ernst and Vernon and Alvina Ahrens; sisters and brothers-in-law, Josephine and Bernard Doseck, Marie and Norbert Francis, Agnes and Ralph Francis, Edward Deitz, Hilda and Urban Poeppelman, Bernard and Elizabeth Aselage, Marion Deitz, Herbert Barhorst and Cletus Poeppelman.

Mrs. Aselage was a dedicated homemaker. She had also been a cafeteria monitor and custodian at Fort Loramie Schools. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and St. Ann's Ladies Sodality. Edna enjoyed playing cards, gardening, canning, tending to rose bushes and interacting with her grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

Public visitation will be Sunday 5 to 8 p.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Social distancing will be in practice at all funeral home, church and cemetery rites.

Memorials may be made to the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad or charities of choice.

