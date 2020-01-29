BOTKINS — Edna M. Fullenkamp, age 97, of Botkins, Ohio, passed away at 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love Retirement Community, Sidney.

She was born Jan. 12, 1923, in St. Patrick to the late William B. and Josephine (Albers) Eilerman. She married Urban J. Fullenkamp on Sept. 11, 1946, at St. Patrick Church, St. Patrick. He preceded her in death on July 29, 1991.

She is survived by children Donna and John Kissinger, Versailles, Ken and Eileen Fullenkamp, Seven Hills, Gary Fullenkamp, Sidney, Mike Fullenkamp, Botkins, and Mark and Brenda Fullenkamp, Botkins; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters, Sr. Marge Eilerman, Booneville, Kentucky, and Leona Speck, West Milton; brother, Ralph Eilerman, New Bremen; and brother-in-law, Donald Schwartz, Botkins.

She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Ann Marie, brothers and sisters, Wilma and Victor Drees, Cletus and Dolores Eilerman, Norbert and Rita Eilerman, Rita and Dick Brunswick, Mary Schwartz and Dolores and Harold Goettemoeller.

Edna was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins, the Ladies Altar Rosary Sodality, and the Knights of St. John. She was a member of several card groups playing Euchre, Sheep Head and Shanghai. Edna also sold West Bend Cookware and China.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, Botkins. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Anna Rescue Squad.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.