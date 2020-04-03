SIDNEY — Edna L. Jones, age 75 of Sidney, passed away April 1, 2020, at 8:33 a.m. at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Sept. 9, 1944, in Williamsburg, Virginia, to the late Henrietta White.

Left to cherish her memory include daughter, Pamela Dion, sister, Dianne Scoggins, brothers, Ronald White and wife Gwen, and Terry White, all of Williamsburg, Virginia; grandchildren, Shamara Foy, Tiffani Foy, Dock Foy Jr. and Bria Foy; great-grandchildren, Taneyah Foy, Dreaden Foy, Asani Waters, Kingston Foy, Julian Billings and Azalea Billings; and special friend, Shelia Morgan.

She was preceded in death by brothers: Melvin White and Carnell Blaint.

Edna worked security in Stamford, Connecticut, for American Cyanamid Co. for many years. She was also a groundskeeper supervisor for Children's Harbor Preschool in Norfolk, Virginia. She was a wonderful, giving person who loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, services honoring Edna's life will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

Donations may be made in her honor to Interim Healthcare , 7009 Taylorsville Road Suite C, Huber Heights, OH, 45424.

Arrangements for the Jones family are entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, OH, 45365. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.