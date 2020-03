MINSTER – Edward F.H. Dicke, age 77, of Minster, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 4:45 a.m. at the Heritage Center in Minster where he had resided for the past few months.

Due to current restrictions on mass gatherings, public services have been postponed until a later date. The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements.