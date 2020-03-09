SIDNEY — Edward Charles "Ed" Freisthler, 59, passed away on March 4, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County in Troy.

Ed was born on May 1, 1960, in Sidney, the son of Eugene and Cecilia (Strickler) Freisthler. Both parents preceded him in death.

Ed graduated from Lehman Catholic High School in 1978, and also had attended Edison State College. He worked for many years in the grocery business. He was a very creative person and loved to make Holiday decorations and to cook. Ed enjoyed playing board games and cards, and looked forward to holiday events. He had a unique sense of humor and outlook on life, and shared it with family and friends on regular occasion.

He was a proud father of Elizabeth "Lisa" Freisthler and her fiancé, Zach Coyer, and grandfather to Jackson Coyer. Ed is also survived by his siblings, Shirley (Rick) Cox, of Riverside, California, William (Sue) Freisthler, of St. Henry Ohio, and John (Teresa) Freisthler, of Sidney.

His brothers, Vincent P. Freisthler and Thomas J. Freisthler, also preceded him in death.

Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, from 6 to8 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Andrew Hess officiating. Burial of Ed's cremated remains will be at Graceland Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ed's name to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Troy office, or to Holy Angels Catholic Church.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, in cooperation with Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home in Piqua, is honored to be serving the Freisthler Family. Online condolences may be made by going to www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.